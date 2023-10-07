Leon County farm opens ‘U-Pick’ pumpkin patch for the first time

MICCOSUKEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local produce and flower farm just produced more than 1,000 pumpkins, and they’re letting you pick them straight from the vine this weekend.

Moccassin Grove in Miccosukee will open its pumpkin patch from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Co-owner Lizz Bass encouraged residents to come out.

“It’s just a great experience,” Bass said. “We started our pumpkins from seed and we hand-planted about 1,200.”

She and her husband, Ryan Bass, started Moccasin Grove three years ago. What originally began as a strawberry farm is now a place for fresh vegetables and several varieties of flowers.

Ryan Bass said the pumpkins were grown where the strawberries were picked during the spring season, and the couple hopes to continue the pumpkin patch for years to come.

“A great time to make memories with the family, with your friends, or just by yourself, if you need a little ‘you time,’” Lizz Bass said.

Despite being one week into October, she said this is still a great time to get pumpkins from the vine.

“You actually want to give the pumpkin about 10 days before you cut it and start to cook with it or bake with it,” she said.

Because of the farm’s remote location, they won’t be able to process debit or credit cards, so you’ll need to bring cash or a check.

Moccasin Grove will also be participating in the Annual Farm Tour on Oct. 14 and 15.

