In the midst of hardship, Taylor County rallies for homecoming celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A community that has been through so much lately got the chance to celebrate Friday night.

More than a month after Hurricane Idalia damaged hundreds of homes in Taylor County, the high school geared up for its annual homecoming game.

The storm damaged the bleachers and press box at Dorsett Stadium, but school officials said that’s not stopping this beloved tradition.

The class of 1978 attended Friday night’s game as they celebrated their 45 year reunion.

“It’s really been a blessing for us to get together, because we’re not letting it beat us up,” alum Karol Newport Barr said. “We’re not letting it bring Taylor County Down. We’re not letting it bring our classmates down. There’s a lot going on, but we overcome and that’s what it’s all about.”

Heather McCoy, principal at Taylor County High School, said the excitement of homecoming is something her students really need right now. The county has also been under strain after its biggest employer, Georgia-Pacific, announced last month it will be closing its Foley Cellulose mill in Perry.

“We need something happy,” McCoy said. “They needed a happy moment. And if this is that, that brings us all back together for some semblance of normal, some more normal thing that we can all be proud of, then we’re happy to provide that event.”

This is the second home game Taylor County has hosted since Hurricane Idalia.

