A mix of sun and clouds today with a chilly start on Sunday

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Partly cloudy and breezy today as a cold front sweeps across our area.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This morning, a cold front began moving through the area, bringing isolated light showers. It will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny today with high temperatures in the low 80s.

Because conditions are expected to be breezy and very dry later today, there is a red flag warning (increased risk of fire danger) across western and central portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

We will be quickly cooling down tonight, with temperatures in the low 50s expected early Sunday morning. Staying very dry and unseasonably cool through Tuesday. Better rain chances are expected for the latter half of the work week.

The tropics are quiet!

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

