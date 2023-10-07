November-like weather over the next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A really nice afternoon with temperatures in the 80s across the big bend and South Georgia. From this point forward over the next few days we are really going to start to feel like fall with temperatures overnight falling into the 50s and even upper 40s through Tuesday morning, high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Rain chances will increase as we head toward the end of next week.

Tonight: partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the low fifties, upper 40s in southwest Georgia. Winds N 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: partly sunny skies to start the day. More cloud cover for our Florida counties, less cloud cover for those in Georgia. Gradually decreasing cloud cover throughout your Sunday becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. High temperature in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow night: many would consider this cold, expecting overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Would not be surprised for a few Georgia counties to slip into the low 40s, light winds and clear skies. The average low for this time of year is in the 60s, upper 40s is more typical of early November.

Low temperatures below average (WCTV)

Monday: After a chilly start to the day, I am expecting plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Clouds gradually increase throughout the day.

Late Next Week: Rain chances and a few storms expected Wednesday through Friday. Rain totals through that timeframe may exceed 2 inches and lead to some localized flooding.

Here is the next rain chance. (WCTV)

Rain chance the next 5 days (WCTV)

Next Saturday is the annular solar eclipse in the early afternoon. Right now, clouds are expected in the morning with a few showers. We will see if the cold front can slide through before the eclipse occurs for good viewing. More about the eclipse here.

