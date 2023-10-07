Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Puppies get adopted together weeks after being thrown over shelter fence

Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.
Two baby huskies who were tossed over a fence at a shelter have been adopted together.(Jackson County Animal Shelter)
By Krystle Holleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Two husky puppies have found their forever home after being abandoned a few weeks ago.

According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, the team found the two 6-month-old pups last month after they were thrown over a fence at the facility.

A veterinarian said the baby huskies - one male and one female named Ryder and Rayne by the shelter - should have been 25-30 pounds when they were taken in.

But they weighed only 8 and 11 pounds while also having head injuries.

The shelter previously released surveillance video of a pickup truck pulling up to the facility and dropping the pups over the fence.

Now, the brother-sister duo has been able to get to a healthy weight while finding their new home together.

“From suffering from neglect, malnutrition and parasites then being thrown over a fence … these two survivors are now ready to live their best life in a loving home!” the shelter shared.

The all-white puppies went into foster care on Monday.

According to the shelter, the team ultimately found the person responsible for abandoning the dogs with an investigation continuing.

“I can tell you that there were eight puppies in total, and these are just two of them from that litter,” said Lydia Sattler, Jackson County Animal Shelter director.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details were confirmed to WCTV Thursday regarding a sewage main break that occurred Sunday...
City of Tallahassee: 970,000 gallons of ‘untreated domestic wastewater’ spilled in Sunday sewage break incident
Tallahassee Police Department announced a third arrest was made in connection to the shooting...
All three suspects arrested in connection to TPD officer shooting
Tallahassee businessman J.T. Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in a corruption scandal...
JT Burnette released from federal prison, moved to halfway house
John’Darious Wright, Rahiym Sanders and Tyrell Guinnie (left to right) are accused in the...
Officer shot last week was hit in femoral artery; New details released in home invasions
Troopers are investigating a critical injury crash that slowed traffic in Gadsden County...
One person seriously injured after I-10 crash WB near Midway

Latest News

Terry Dotson was charged with aggravated menacing for allegedly pulling a gun out and...
Landlord charged with pointing gun at, threatening to kill tenant
Taylor Co. celebrates homecoming Friday night
In the midst of hardship, Taylor County rallies for homecoming celebration
Miccosukee Farm offering U-Pick pumpkins for first time
Miccosukee Farm offering U-Pick pumpkins for first time
Lincoln hosting Leon at Gene Cox Stadium
Lincoln hosting Leon at Gene Cox Stadium