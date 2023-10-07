Something Good - Tom and Emma Bowdry celebrate 63 years of marriage!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marks 63 years of marriage for these two!

Tom and Emma Bowdry of Thomasville are celebrating their anniversary. The couple’s daughter, Wanda, shared their special day with us.

The pair was married on October 6, 1960!

