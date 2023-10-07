Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Tom and Emma Bowdry celebrate 63 years of marriage!

By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marks 63 years of marriage for these two!

Tom and Emma Bowdry of Thomasville are celebrating their anniversary. The couple’s daughter, Wanda, shared their special day with us.

The pair was married on October 6, 1960!

