In the Spotlight: Champs Chance features two pups up for adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Champs Chance stopped by the WCTV studio to feature two pooches on the hunt for a forever home.

Noodle and Luna both showcased their personalities on the Good Morning Show but they are bringing that same energy to the adoption event taking place in hopes someone might just fall in love.

Champs Chance will be at PetSmart on Apalachee Pkwy, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday at the PetSmart location on Capital Circle.

Their main location is in Quincy, Fla.

For more information, you can visit their website or their Facebook Page.

