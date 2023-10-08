Tell Me Something Good
AP Top 25: Florida State climbs back into the top four

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)(Colin Hackley | AP)
By WCTV Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are once again one of the top four teams in the country, according to the most recent Associated Press Top 25 ratings.

In the latest Week 7 rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to hold onto their first-place ranking after knocking off # 24 Kentucky Wildcats 51-13. The defending national champions have only been tested twice this year after a close game against SEC opponents South Carolina (24-14) and a road game against Auburn (27-20). Their only matchup against a ranked opponent came this past Saturday against then #20 Kentucky.

For the seventh straight week, the Michigan Wolverines hold onto their second-place ranking after thrashing the Minnesota Golden Golphers 52-10. The Wolverines have yet to play a top-25 team, and likely won’t until their November 11th game against #6 Penn State in Happy Valley and their November 25th game when they host #4 Ohio State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes clawed their way back up in the rankings to third place after a less-than-stellar start against undefeated Big Ten opponent Maryland. The Buckeyes did not take the lead against the Terrapins until the third quarter. The embattled Buckeyes ended up storming back in the second half of the game to win 37-17. Ohio State has faced off against one ranked opponent this season when they traveled to South Bend, Indiana to beat # 9 Notre Dame in the closing seconds of the game, 17-14.

Tallahassee’s own Florida State Seminoles continue their climb to perfection after beating ACC opponent Virginia Tech 39-17. Thanks to #3 Texas losing to #12 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, the Noles’ path was cleared to move into fourth place.

The AP pollsters award points to each team throughout the season based on their rankings from week to week. As of week 7, #4 FSU had 1,389 points while #3 Ohio State had 1,408 signaling that FSU is closing the gap to move up even further in the poll.

Florida State is set to face off against Syracuse this coming Saturday (10/14) at noon. The following week, the Noles close out a three-game homestand against #17 Duke. The kickoff time for that top-25 matchup has not been set by the ACC as of October 8.

Complete Week 7 Top 25 rankings:

RankTeamTrendPoints (First Place Votes)
1Georgia (6-0)-1559 (50)
2Michigan (6-0)-1489 (11)
3Ohio State (5-0)🔼 11408 (1)
4Florida State (5-0)🔼 11389 (1)
5Oklahoma (6-0)🔼 71278
6Penn State (5-0)-1273
7Washington (5-0)-1239
8Oregon (5-0)-1150
9Texas (5-1)🔽-61052
10USC (6-0)🔽-1999
11Alabama (5-1)-971
12North Carolina (5-0)🔼 2894
13Ole Miss (5-1)🔼 3748
14Louisville (6-0)🔼 11731
15Oregon State (5-1)-725
16Utah (4-1)🔼 2567
17Duke (4-1)🔼 2479
18UCLA (4-1)NR438
T-19Washington State (4-1)🔽-6412
T-19Tennessee (4-1)🔼 3412
21Notre Dame (5-2)🔽-11374
22LSU (4-2)🔼 1321
23Kansas (5-1)NR103
24Kentucky (5-1)🔽-499
25Miami (FL) (4-1)🔽-874

