AP Top 25: Florida State climbs back into the top four

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are once again one of the top four teams in the country, according to the most recent Associated Press Top 25 ratings.

In the latest Week 7 rankings, the Georgia Bulldogs continue to hold onto their first-place ranking after knocking off # 24 Kentucky Wildcats 51-13. The defending national champions have only been tested twice this year after a close game against SEC opponents South Carolina (24-14) and a road game against Auburn (27-20). Their only matchup against a ranked opponent came this past Saturday against then #20 Kentucky.

For the seventh straight week, the Michigan Wolverines hold onto their second-place ranking after thrashing the Minnesota Golden Golphers 52-10. The Wolverines have yet to play a top-25 team, and likely won’t until their November 11th game against #6 Penn State in Happy Valley and their November 25th game when they host #4 Ohio State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes clawed their way back up in the rankings to third place after a less-than-stellar start against undefeated Big Ten opponent Maryland. The Buckeyes did not take the lead against the Terrapins until the third quarter. The embattled Buckeyes ended up storming back in the second half of the game to win 37-17. Ohio State has faced off against one ranked opponent this season when they traveled to South Bend, Indiana to beat # 9 Notre Dame in the closing seconds of the game, 17-14.

Tallahassee’s own Florida State Seminoles continue their climb to perfection after beating ACC opponent Virginia Tech 39-17. Thanks to #3 Texas losing to #12 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, the Noles’ path was cleared to move into fourth place.

The AP pollsters award points to each team throughout the season based on their rankings from week to week. As of week 7, #4 FSU had 1,389 points while #3 Ohio State had 1,408 signaling that FSU is closing the gap to move up even further in the poll.

Florida State is set to face off against Syracuse this coming Saturday (10/14) at noon. The following week, the Noles close out a three-game homestand against #17 Duke. The kickoff time for that top-25 matchup has not been set by the ACC as of October 8.

Complete Week 7 Top 25 rankings:

Rank Team Trend Points (First Place Votes) 1 Georgia (6-0) - 1559 (50) 2 Michigan (6-0) - 1489 (11) 3 Ohio State (5-0) 🔼 1 1408 (1) 4 Florida State (5-0) 🔼 1 1389 (1) 5 Oklahoma (6-0) 🔼 7 1278 6 Penn State (5-0) - 1273 7 Washington (5-0) - 1239 8 Oregon (5-0) - 1150 9 Texas (5-1) 🔽-6 1052 10 USC (6-0) 🔽-1 999 11 Alabama (5-1) - 971 12 North Carolina (5-0) 🔼 2 894 13 Ole Miss (5-1) 🔼 3 748 14 Louisville (6-0) 🔼 11 731 15 Oregon State (5-1) - 725 16 Utah (4-1) 🔼 2 567 17 Duke (4-1) 🔼 2 479 18 UCLA (4-1) NR 438 T-19 Washington State (4-1) 🔽-6 412 T-19 Tennessee (4-1) 🔼 3 412 21 Notre Dame (5-2) 🔽-11 374 22 LSU (4-2) 🔼 1 321 23 Kansas (5-1) NR 103 24 Kentucky (5-1) 🔽-4 99 25 Miami (FL) (4-1) 🔽-8 74

