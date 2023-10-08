Coldest start to your Monday since early May

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you were looking forward to the cooler weather, here it is... temperatures this afternoon in the 70s, more typical of mid-November.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds. This will allow for another chilly night. Many spots will be in the 40s or low 50s tonight. Last time our low in Tallahassee fell below 50 was in early May.

Bus stop forecast (WCTV)

Tomorrow: A chilly start in the upper 40s. Mostly sunny skies. High temperature in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to start, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. High in the low 80s.

Wednesday - Friday: More muggy air will start to return. Limited sunshine between the middle of the week to the end of the week. Cloudy to start Wednesday, but dry. Showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain becomes likely later in the day Wednesday and into overnight. Rain likely will be heavy with some brief gusty winds. High in the low 70s.

Thursday may see a few rounds of wet weather; it looks in the early morning before more scattered showers or storms through the rest of the day. High in the mid 70s.

Friday will have less rain coverage, so not expecting a washout. High in the low 80s.

Rain later this week (WCTV)

Next Saturday: The annular solar eclipse in the early afternoon. Right now, clouds are expected in the morning with a few showers. We will see if the cold front can slide through before the eclipse occurs for good viewing.

Tropics: Nothing out there right now, but a wave may develop off the African coast over the next few days. No impact expected for us.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.