Cooler weather has arrived!

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Chilly mornings with dry and pleasant weather to end the weekend and start the work week.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mostly sunny, dry, and very pleasant today. After waking up to temperatures in the 50s this morning, our afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-40s overnight tonight into early Monday morning. We are staying dry and unseasonably cool through Tuesday.

Scattered showers are expected for the second half of the upcoming work week, with the best chance for rain being on Wednesday and Thursday.

The tropics are nice and quiet.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

