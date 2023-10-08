DSU hands Valdosta State first loss, 49-25

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State Blazers suffered defeat for the first time this season, falling to the Delta State Statesmen 49-25 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The game started neck-and-neck as VSU (5-1, 2-1 GSC) and DSU (6-0, 4-0 GSC) exchanged haymakers early in a 14-14 stalemate midway through the second quarter. After an Okra interception the Blazers would kick a field goal to lead 17-14.

The Statesmen would answer with a touchdown to lead 21-17 and never look back, taking a 28-17 lead into half time.

The two teams would trade scores to start the second half, but V State was shut out after that point while the visitors would score 21 points in the games closing half hour.

Next up for VSU is a trip to Mississippi College to face the Choctaws.

