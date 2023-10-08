Tell Me Something Good
One person seriously injured, I-10 blocked for several hours following tractor trailer crash

The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a tractor trailer that had flipped over early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The driver of a car was seriously injured after crashing with a flipped tractor trailer early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said around 2:50 a.m., the tractor trailer was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of Interstate 10, near mile marker 137 in Jackson County.

Authorities said the tractor trailer rolled into the center grass median, where it reportedly traveled for approximately 1 mile before the driver swerved back onto the road. Troopers said the driver overcorrected, and the tractor trailer flipped over onto its side.

Troopers said the flipped trailer was blocking both eastbound lanes of I-10.

A car was reportedly traveling along eastbound on I-10, coming up to where the tractor trailer was blocking the road. Troopers said the car driver did not see the overturned trailer and crashed into its undercarriage.

Authorities said the driver of the car had serious injuries. They reported the driver of the tractor trailer was not harmed in the crash.

Troopers said the eastbound lanes of I-10 were blocked for a few hours as the scene was investigated and cleared.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

