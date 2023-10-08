Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners

Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.(Stouffer's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Companies are getting more and more creative with their Advent calendars every holiday season.

Stouffer’s has announced its first ever Advent calendar, the “Comfort Calendar.”

The Advent calendar contains frozen food meals.

Products inside the Advent calendar include Stouffer’s classic favorites like a family size macaroni and cheese, family size lasagna with meat and sauce, and Bowl-Fulls chicken bacon ranch bowl.

Additional sides will also be included.

The calendar costs $40.

The first batch of calendars sold out after becoming available on Monday. More will be available via monthly drops throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.
Arrest made in connection to deadly Dade St. shooting near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center
The three deputies turned themselves in on Thursday.
3 Grady Co. deputies charged with violation of oath, other charges
A VHS player looks on at the 2023 Winnersville Classic against rival Lowndes.
Football Friday Night: Oct. 6 scoreboard and full replay
Leon County farm opens 'U-Pick' pumpkin patch for the first time
Leon County farm opens ‘U-Pick’ pumpkin patch for the first time
St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!

Latest News

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
AP Top 25: Florida State climbs back into the top four
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel