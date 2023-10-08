Thomas loses home opener, 28-22 to Ave Maria

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas Night Hawks would end their first ever home game on a 22-0 run but the mountain was too high to climb as early mistakes doom TU 28-22 against the Ave Maria Gyrenes.

TU (0-4, 0-2 SUN) would catch an early break as the visitors’ opening drive would end in a missed field goal, but the Night Hawks would give the ball right back as Chris Carter threw a pick six AMU’s Willie Jackson to put themselves in an early 7-0 hole.

Jackson would continue to make his presence known, blocking a punt on the ensuing Thomas drive to set up another score to give the road team a 14-0 lead.

Thomas would then lose two fumbles, both leading to touchdowns to fall behind 28-0.

From there the Night Hawks’ offense would come to life as Jarek Foster would find an 11 yard TD pass from Carter, Carter would call his own number from a yard out and James Amaker would find the end zone to score the game’s final 22 points but it proved too much for the comeback at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Next for TU is a trip to Lakeland, FL to face the Southeastern Fire.

