Two critically injured, one seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people were critically injured and one person was seriously injured after a two-car crash in Calhoun County Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said around 3:20 p.m., a sedan was heading north on State Road 69, north of County Road 69A, and that a pickup truck pulling a 32-foot boat on a trailer was behind the sedan.

Authorities stated the sedan slowed and tried to make a U-turn, and the pickup truck swerved to avoid hitting the car. They said the front of the pickup truck hit the car.

Troopers reported the truck flipped over and the boat came off of the trailer.

Both drivers were reported to have critical injuries, and the passenger of the sedan reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Troopers said there were life flight transports, but did not clarify who, or if all, of the people involved were life flighted. They said the road was shut down for a few hours following the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.