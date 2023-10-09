Tell Me Something Good
Brooks Co. man arrested for narcotics during Valdosta traffic stop

Generic drug and arrest photo.(MGN)
By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop in Valdosta led to the narcotics arrest of a Brooks County man, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Sunday around 2:15 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of East Hill Ave. According to the report, a officer issued a bolo for a vehicle that may have been involved in discharging a firearm at a nightclub.

Another officer observed the vehicle on the 500 block of East Central Av. and a traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle.

While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Darian Teshivane Davis, 27, he admitted to having a gun in the vehicle. As the officer checked for the firearm, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to VPD, the officer found approximately 3.75 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 19.13 grams of marijuana, along with the firearm inside the vehicle. The narcotics were packaged in a manner consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Davis was arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail.

He has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute-felony, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute-felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The victim who had originally told the first officer about the discharging of the firearm, decided not to prosecute for any charges, officials say.

“This was great work by our officer and not only did he locate the vehicle, but he investigated the incident, which resulted in the seizure of narcotics.” says Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

