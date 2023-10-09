Brookwood football players shatter state records in win over Deerfield-Windsor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Brookwood football team won a shoot-out with Deerfield-Windsor Friday night, beating the Knights 59-56 to improve to 1-0 in Region play.

According to statistics kept on a Georgia high school football history website, the Warriors also broke some Georgia state records in the win. Quarterback Rodge Waldrop, a former Scholar Athlete of the Week, threw for 698 yards, setting the state record for most passing yards in a single game. The record was previously held by Lee County’s Justin Walker, who threw for 595 yards in a game against Warner Robins in 2010. Waldrop also tied the state record for touchdowns, throwing nine. Ed Staten of North Whitfield threw for nine touchdowns in 1962.

Teammate Rex Schofill also made his way into the record books, as he had 369 receiving yards on Friday night, which sets the all time record for receiving yards in one game. Decatur’s Terryon Rebinson had 322 in a game against Riverwood in 2011.

The website does claim it “cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of these records nor have we made great efforts to validate any of the information provided in this section.” The website also says they gather records from schools and media reports, and that statistics provided by school officials take precedence.

While both players set state marks, they also broke school records too. Waldrop had 42 completions in the win, while Schofill had 25 receptions, both of which break the school’s single game record. Schofill’s four touchdowns tied the school’s single game record. Teammate Seth Boggs also had four receiving touchdowns in the win. Both share the mark with previous Warrior Destin Moore.

