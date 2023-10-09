Tell Me Something Good
A cool and dry start to our week

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Two more cool and dry days before the rain returns later on Wednesday.
By Josh Green
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny, dry, and pleasant to start our week. After waking up to temperatures in the 40s, we will warm up into the upper 70s later this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Rain chances return later on Wednesday and will persist through Saturday morning. The best chance for a good downpour will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Another cold front is forecast to sweep across the area by the end of the upcoming weekend, cooling things back down and drying us out.

Nothing in the tropics will look to impact the United States anytime soon.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

