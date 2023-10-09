A cool and dry start to our week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny, dry, and pleasant to start our week. After waking up to temperatures in the 40s, we will warm up into the upper 70s later this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with morning lows near 50 and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Rain chances return later on Wednesday and will persist through Saturday morning. The best chance for a good downpour will be overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Another cold front is forecast to sweep across the area by the end of the upcoming weekend, cooling things back down and drying us out.

Nothing in the tropics will look to impact the United States anytime soon.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.