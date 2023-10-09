Grady County deputies charged with violation of oath, false imprisonment

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Three deputies from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office turned themselves in on multiple charges last week, according to South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

WCTV is still working to get clarity as to what led up to the arrests. Mulholland told our affiliate, WALB, that Sheriff Harry Young notified his office on Sept. 8 about an incident that occurred on Aug. 26.

Our team also obtained the booking report for the deputies, detailing the following charges.

Donnie McLendon, 35

Felony Burglary

False Imprisonment

Simple Battery

Criminal Trespass

Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Lee Grant, 33

Felony Burglary

False Imprisonment

Criminal Trespass

Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Keldric McCullough, 27

Felony Burglary

False Imprisonment

Simple Battery

Criminal Trespass

False statements or writing; Conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government

Violation of Oath by Public Officer

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.