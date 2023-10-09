Tell Me Something Good
Grady County deputies charged with violation of oath, false imprisonment

By Staci Inez
Updated: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Three deputies from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office turned themselves in on multiple charges last week, according to South Georgia District Attorney Joe Mulholland.

WCTV is still working to get clarity as to what led up to the arrests. Mulholland told our affiliate, WALB, that Sheriff Harry Young notified his office on Sept. 8 about an incident that occurred on Aug. 26.

Our team also obtained the booking report for the deputies, detailing the following charges.

Donnie McLendon, 35

  • Felony Burglary
  • False Imprisonment
  • Simple Battery
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Lee Grant, 33

  • Felony Burglary
  • False Imprisonment
  • Criminal Trespass
  • Violation of Oath by Public Officer

Keldric McCullough, 27

  • Felony Burglary
  • False Imprisonment
  • Simple Battery
  • Criminal Trespass
  • False statements or writing; Conceal facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government
  • Violation of Oath by Public Officer

