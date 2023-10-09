Harlem Globetrotters World Tour set to return to Tallahassee in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Harlem Globetrotters is set to make an appearance in Tallahassee next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour will make a stop in the capital city on April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, according to the civic center’s press release.

The esteemed stars of the Globetrotters will showcase their extraordinary basketball skills, remarkable athleticism, and an unceasingly enjoyable experience filled with laughter. Witness the Globetrotters engage in a thrilling competition against the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing in their pursuit to defeat the most successful team in the world.

Once a child has celebrated their 2nd birthday, a ticket is required for them, per the press release.

Parking will also be available for $10 in the main lot and only cash will be accepted.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or stop by the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

