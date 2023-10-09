Tell Me Something Good
Harlem Globetrotters World Tour set to return to Tallahassee in 2024

The world tour is set to come to Tallahassee April 24
Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour.
Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour.(Harlem Globetrotters)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Harlem Globetrotters is set to make an appearance in Tallahassee next year.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour will make a stop in the capital city on April 24 at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, according to the civic center’s press release.

Once a child has celebrated their 2nd birthday, a ticket is required for them, per the press release.

Parking will also be available for $10 in the main lot and only cash will be accepted.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or stop by the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

