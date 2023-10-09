Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

High school student donates 7,000 lbs. of produce from own garden

In less than two years, she has donated approximately $15,000 worth of produce to organizations in Iowa.
By Kyle Bales and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A high school student in Iowa donated 7,000 pounds of produce from her own garden to various nonprofit organizations in the area.

In less than two years, she has donated about $15,000 worth of produce.

Junior Lauren Schroeder began her journey at a food drive during the COVID-19 pandemic when she noticed there wasn’t enough produce being given to community members.

In her sophomore year, Lauren’s family gave her a half-acre of land to start her own garden.

She was awarded a grant from the Future Farmers of America and was able to expand her garden to a full acre with a fence to protect crops from pests.

The garden includes over 20 types of produce including tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, squash, cauliflower, zucchini, broccoli, herbs and others.

“I want to impact community members,” Lauren said. “Many people help you out, but it makes more difference when you help other people out. That’s what makes me most happy.”

Lauren has spent over 1,000 hours working in the garden with help from her siblings and parents.

Her goal is to donate a total of 20,000 pounds of produce by the time she graduates high school in 2025.

Lauren plans to expand the garden and add organizations to her donation list through her first year of college.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
AP Top 25: Florida State climbs back into the top four
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.
Arrest made in connection to deadly Dade St. shooting near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center
Cold start to the week
Coldest start to your Monday since early May

Latest News

FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel vows complete siege on Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting
Claudia Goldin speaks to a reporter on the phone in her home in Cambridge, Mass. after learning...
Nobel economics prize goes to Harvard’s Claudia Goldin for research on the workplace gender gap