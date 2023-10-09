Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare set to open new urgent care center for west Tallahassee community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new urgent care center is set to open this fall on West Tennessee Street to expand access to healthcare services to college students, Frenchtown residents and the west Tallahassee community. That’s according to a Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare’s press release.

The 4,000 square-foot center, located at the corner of West Tennessee Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will replace a former optometry office, according to the release. The former optometry office was renovated to meet the needs of an urgent care such as offering diagnostic services, per the release.

John Streacker, the medical director of Tallahassee Memorial Urgent Care Centers, says the new center will help to address the increasing patient demand for immediate healthcare services in Leon County. “This is especially important for college students, who may only be in town for a few years and don’t have an established primary care provider,” said Streacker. “Now they’ll have another option for taking care of minor injuries or illnesses that’s close to home.”

TMH purchased the land from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, according to the release, which is reportedly located directly across West Tennessee Street from the new center.

Reverend Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr., pastor of the church, says it has been their long-term goal to bring a major healthcare partner to the heart of the community. “We need this urgent care center to help address healthcare disparities in the marginalized pockets of our inner city, and we applaud TMH for making the decision to open this facility here – close to our universities, close to senior citizen housing and close to many more that need better access to healthcare,” said Holmes Jr. in the release.

The new urgent care center will be TMH’s third center for Leon County, per the release.

Back in June, TMH also announced plans to open an urgent care center in Crawfordville by summer 2024 to bridge the gap between primary and emergency care in Wakulla County, according to the release.

