5-1 Rattlers head into bye week, ready for rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FloridaA&M Rattlers have now won 11 straight in SWAC play after their 26-19 win at Southern on Saturday. It’s a win that Head Coach Willie Simmons acknowledged was far from perfect, but when it mattered the Rattlers did what they needed to do to win.

FAMU now has some time to work on those shortcomings in Saturday’s game, heading into a bye week before turning their attention to a road game at Texas Southern next weekend.

Simmons noting the amount of drops in Saturday’s win and the run game not performing the way he would have liked.

The Orange and Green will take a couple days off before getting back to work with Simmons saying an off week is what you make of it.

“We’ll definitely try to take advantage of it,” said Simmons to WCTV of the open week in his team’s schedule. “We played six straight weeks, so guys need to get caught up academically first and foremost. It gives us a chance to get rested up a little bit and recover from some injuries, and it gives us coaches a chance to hit the road and recruit. We’ll try to take advantage of it, give the guys a couple days off, it’s been a grueling six weeks, but right here in the middle of the season, you couldn’t ask for a better time.”

