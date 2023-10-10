Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Renowned personal injury and civil rights attorney Ben Crump has joined the legal team of a 69-year-old Tallahassee woman that was arrested at her home on voter fraud charges in September.

The legal team is representing Marsha Ervin who was accused of falsely claiming she was eligible to vote in Florida in 2020 and 2022 while being a convicted felon on probation, according to her court records. She faces third degree felony charges after being charged with one count of submission of false voter registration information and two counts of voting as an unqualified elector, according to her court records.

She was reportedly arrested Sept. 29 around 3 a.m. at her home by Tallahassee Police Department.

Ervin advised to FDLE officials that she believed she was allowed to vote because she was allegedly told she could when she was released from prison.

The civil rights attorney is set to join NAACP leaders and community officials during a Tuesday press conference in Tallahassee “to demand charges be dropped and demand clarity in Florida voter eligibility law,” according to a Monday press release.

The NAACP is urging the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections to establish a new checkbox for felons seeking voter registration, per the release. The checkbox would allow for additional verification of eligibility without the risk of arrest in case of errors, and put the onus on the state to confirm voter status, according to the release.

