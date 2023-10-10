Bryon Massey sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in the Ochlockonee River Wildlife Management Area was just sentenced to life in prison.

Bryon Massey was found guilty of second degree murder by a jury last month for the 2017 stabbing of Tiffany Nance.

Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Nance’s great aunt and brother both shared victim impact statements in court, prosecutors say.

The family is planning a memorial service in Nance’s hometown of Gainesville now that Massey has been convicted and sentenced for her murder.

