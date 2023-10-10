Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Bryon Massey sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing

Tiffany Nance’s body was found in the woods in January 2017
Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.(Photo/Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in the Ochlockonee River Wildlife Management Area was just sentenced to life in prison.

Bryon Massey was found guilty of second degree murder by a jury last month for the 2017 stabbing of Tiffany Nance.

Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Nance’s great aunt and brother both shared victim impact statements in court, prosecutors say.

The family is planning a memorial service in Nance’s hometown of Gainesville now that Massey has been convicted and sentenced for her murder.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Bill would require Florida businesses to accept cash
School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida
Shar-Quez Jaheem Daughtry arrested at Bay County Fair.
Fugitive arrested at Bay County Fair
TMH announced a new urgent care center is set to open this fall on West Tennessee Street.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare set to open new urgent care center for west Tallahassee community
Charlie Adelson in court with trial just two weeks away
Charlie Adelson in court with trial just two weeks away

Latest News

The Georgia National Fair
Here’s what to expect at the 33rd annual Georgia National Fair
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges
FEMA disaster recovery center
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Brooks County
School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida