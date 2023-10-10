Case Closed: State will not pursue appeal, new charges in toddler’s hot car death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Days after a judge dismissed aggravated manslaughter charges against Tia Washington, the State Attorney confirms the case is closed.

Washington was arrested in July 2022 in the death of her 11-month-old son Karohn Jean-Baptiste. She forgot to drop him off at day care, court records say, and left him in the car while she worked her shift at Big Bend Hospice. Court records say she discovered him unresponsive more than six hours later.

State Attorney Jack Campbell says after reviewing the judge’s order, the state will not appeal and will not file any other charges against Washington for leaving her child in the car.

“She made a terrible mistake,” Campbell said. “While I could pursue another lesser charge, I don’t think it’s appropriate. An isolated, one-time mistake is not enough to carry criminal penalties in this scenario. Had there been other aggravating circumstances, that may not be the case.”

The State Attorney’s announcement comes after Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom dismissed aggravated manslaughter charges against Washington, calling it a “single, unaggravated, inadvertent” episode.

“This case was a tragedy, there are no winners,” Washington’s lawyer Adam Komisar said in a statement to WCTV. “We respect the State’s decision to not appeal the Court’s dismissal, appreciate their professionalism, and pray for all families involved.”

The State Attorney is encouraging parents to take action to prevent tragedies like this in the future by leaving their phone, purse or other important items in the backseat with their child.

“It’s important that parents do not leave their children unattended in their cars,” Campbell said.

