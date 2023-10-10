Tell Me Something Good
FSU gets running game back on track against Virginia Tech

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday saw the Florida State Seminoles play just their second home game of the season and just like the four games the preceded it, the ‘Noles walked away with a victory to advance to 5-0.

However unlike some of those contests the Seminoles racked up plenty of yards on the ground.

FSU ran for 283 yards in its 39-17 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in front of a sold out Doak Campbell Stadium. Tailback Trey Benson accounted for the lions share with a career best 200 yards. A mark not seen since the days of Dalvin Cook at Florida State and enough to be named ACC Running Back of the Week.

“I would say we just focused on what we did well,” said FSU Offensive Coordinator Alex Atkins of the Seminoles resurgence on the ground. “There wasn’t a significant amount of difference in the number of carries, Trey just had more yardage than [the other backs] so it was focusing on what we could do, giving them a focused assignment on what we’re gonna call and Trey did a good job and the receivers did a good job on the edges. [We’re focusing on] whatever [the defense] is allowing and we’ve got to be able to do it.

The fourth ranked ‘Noles are back home Saturday at noon hosting Syracuse.

