Looking back at Michael five years later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Five years ago lives were changed forever for communities across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Four days before, the area was on alert for a tropical cyclone impacting the area.

Looking back at the track

On Saturday, October 6 the National Hurricane Center (NHC) released advisory number one for Potential Tropical Cyclone 14. According to the NHC, a tropical disturbance located 175 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico had an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 48 hours. With the first advisory, South Georgia and the Big Bend were in the cone of uncertainty ahead of landfall.

The first advisory issued from PTC 14, this would later become Michael. (WCTV)

Early Sunday morning the Potential Tropical Cyclone strengthened into a Tropical Depression (14) with winds of 35 mph. At 12:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the NHC released an update to advisory four, determining that the tropical depression had strengthened into Tropical Storm Michael. This update also had Michael making landfall as a hurricane. The cone had a landfall possible anywhere from Mobile, Alabama to Cedar Key, Florida.

Advisory when Micahel strengthened into a tropical storm. (WCTV)

Monday, October 8 is when the tide started to shift from a low-end hurricane to the expectation of a major hurricane making landfall in the area. Michael became a hurricane with the 11 a.m. advisory (number eight). The hurricane was 50 miles west of Cuba and had sustained winds of 75 mph.

By advisory eight, hurricane watches were posted for all of the Big Bend and extending to the panhandle of Florida.

The first advisory Michael becomes a hurricane. (WCTV)

Monday continued to be an active day in preparing Floridians and Georgians for what will transpire in two days. Hurricane watches were upgraded to hurricane warnings for the same areas along the coast. Tuesday was the calm before the storm.

Tropical alerts ahead of Hurricane Michaels's landfall (National Hurricane Center)

On Wednesday, October 10, lives were changed forever. Outer bands were starting to move onshore in the early morning hours. The radar and satellite showed a clear sign of a strong hurricane approaching the area. The category four storm was 140 miles away from the coastline, leaving us in a wait-and-see period.

Radar hours before Michael's landfall (WCTV)

A look from space as Micahel approaches the Florida coast. (WCTV)

Hurricane Michael approached Florida as a Category 4 storm. (WCTV)

Tropical storm force winds were felt around 10 a.m. around the Big Bend, according to our Facebook post. Across the Big Bend, winds continued to increase throughout the day.

Onshore winds would bring storm surge levels between 9 and 14 feet during the height of the event, according to the National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Cyclone Report. Storm surge is the height of water above ground level that is being pushed onshore by strong winds.

An update Monday at 1 p.m. from the NHC mentions landfall was imminent and tropical storm to hurricane force winds are occurring. Port St. Joe had a gust of 106 mph and Apalachicola Airport reported a gust of 89 mph, with sustained winds of 63 mph.

Hurricane Michael makes landfall just after 1:30 p.m. according to a post from the National Hurricane Center on Twitter/X.

Hurricane #Michael Advisory 16A: Michael Intensifies as it Makes Landfall Near Mexico Beach Florida. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 10, 2018

Hurricane Michael's Path (WCTV)

What led to the intensification?

In the weather world, rising air leads to storm development. In the tropics, air will rise quickly in organized thunderstorms over warm waters, typically 80 degrees is the minimum temperature required to develop tropical storms and hurricanes.

From September through the beginning of October 2018, the waters in the Gulf of Mexico were well above the 80-degree mark, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). The water temperature at Apalachicola peaked at 89.8 degrees in mid-September and remained there through the end of the month. On October 8, just two days before Michael’s landfall, the temperature at the same sensor was 83.8 degrees, which is above average for the water temperature in both September and October.

The data suggests that the September and October leading up to the major hurricane, water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico were above average. This can also be confirmed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). September 2018 was the third warmest month in the Gulf of Mexico between 1910 and 2022. September 2018 was 1.53 degrees above the long-term average, falling behind 2016 and 2019. October was 2.20 degrees above the long-term average which also landed in spot number three behind 2016 and 1941. The red shade indicates warmer-than-average temperatures and the blue represents cooler-than-average temperatures with data going back to 1850. Notice the Gulf of Mexico is in dark red, representing “much warmer than average”.

NCEI Water Temperature Anomalies September 2018 (National Centers for Environmental Information/NOAA)

NCEI Water Temperature Anomalies October 2018 (National Centers for Environmental Information/NOAA)

Warmer ocean temperatures lead to more fuel for tropical cyclones. This, in part, allowed for the rapid intensification of Hurricane Michael.

Rising motion can occur through an upper air wave, referred to as a trough. The stronger the trough, the more rapid air will rise.

Ahead of Michael’s landfall, an upper air trough to the west promoted rising motion across the Southern Plains. Accelerating air at this level is known as upper-level divergence. The yellow lines indicate where upper-level divergence is present.

Upper-level divergence ahead of Michael (Storm Prediction Center/National Weather Service/NOAA)

According to Jeff Callaghan’s publication on Hurricane Michael, the upper-level trough may have led to additional strengthening. The National Weather Service in Tallahassee also mentions that upper-level divergence can play a role in strengthening a storm like Michael due to air getting pushed away from the storm’s center.

Using the knowledge and thinking back to Hurricane Idalia and the rapid intensification from the late August storm, the warm waters certainly played a role. However, one could hypothesize a similar upper-air feature may have helped to intensify the hurricane like Michael.

Upper-level divergence ahead of Idalia (Storm Prediction Center/National Weather Service/NOAA)

Damage left behind...

Michael left damage across the area from wind and storm surge. Mexico Beach took a direct hit with landfall around Tyndall Air Force Base. Below is damage from the CBS affiliate in Miami, WSVN.

Hurricane Michael damage from Mexico Beach 1 (WSVN)

Hurricane Michael damage from Mexico Beach 2 (WSVN)

Hurricane Michael damage from Mexico Beach 3 (WSVN)

Hurricane Michael damage from Mexico Beach 4 (WSVN)

Mariana took a hit from Hurricane Michael too. WCTV was there in 2018 to evaluate the damage. Viewers of WCTV also submitted photos of the aftermath here.

Based on both photos and life experience, we know Michael was devastating. In fact, the major hurricane peaked at category five strength. To this day, Michael is the strongest hurricane to hit the panhandle of Florida on record. Notice on the map below the only pink line? That is the path of Michael, all the other colors indicate weaker storms that were near the panhandle or the Apalachee Bay.

Major hurricanes since 1850 (WCTV)

Idalia made landfall earlier this month, while it was not the strongest storm to impact our area it was the first major (category three or stronger) storm to make landfall in the Apalachee Bay on record.

Michael vs Idalia Location (WCTV)

