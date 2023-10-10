Not a bad Tuesday, rain arrives late Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another chilly morning in the 40s and 50s to start our Tuesday. This afternoon we should warm up nicely once again, slightly warmer than yesterday with a high in the low 80s.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and becoming more humid for much of your Wednesday with showers developing later in the day. Rain will become heavy with a few storms late evening on Wednesday. Rain will continue into the overnight for all of the area, a few rumbles of thunder possible too. I can’t rule out a few stronger storms near the coast, but the threat for severe weather will be HIGHLY dependent on the location of the warm front. Something to watch.

Thursday: Rain will be around as you head out the door Thursday, so keep the rain gear handy. The persistent rain will not last all day, matter of fact by late morning the widespread rain should be gone However, we will stay very humid and cloudy. Rain totals between 2 and 5 inches are a good bet. High in the 70s.

Friday: Our last day of the week will feature more showers and storms as a cold front approaches the area. Not looking at all day rain on Friday either. The front moves through Saturday and will bring drier and less muggy air back to the area.

