Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Special Olympics Georgia hosts Fall Games in Valdosta!

Something Good - Special Olympics Georgia hosts Fall Games in Valdosta!
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - This weekend kicked off the state fall games for Georgia Special Olympics!

Events featured bocce ball, cycling, golf and a range of softball skill events!

Athletes and supporters filled freedom park in Valdosta over the weekend with over 1,200 athletes and coaches and hundreds of volunteers.

Special Olympics Georgia first kicked off in 1970!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes is this week's Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner.
Football Friday Night’s Play of the Week: Vote for your favorite play!
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks for a receiver during the first half of an...
AP Top 25: Florida State climbs back into the top four
The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Zyion Kilpatrick.
Arrest made in connection to deadly Dade St. shooting near the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center
The three deputies turned themselves in on Thursday.
3 Grady Co. deputies charged with violation of oath, other charges

Latest News

These are among the items seized in the "Operation No Loyalty" investigation by the Richmond...
Drug bust yields 57 arrests and a massive load of fentanyl, authorities say
Charlie Adelson in court with trial just two weeks away
Charlie Adelson in court with trial just two weeks away
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Bill would require Florida businesses to accept cash
Lawmakers trying to curb cashless standard
Lawmakers trying to curb cashless standard