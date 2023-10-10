Something Good - Special Olympics Georgia hosts Fall Games in Valdosta!

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - This weekend kicked off the state fall games for Georgia Special Olympics!

Events featured bocce ball, cycling, golf and a range of softball skill events!

Athletes and supporters filled freedom park in Valdosta over the weekend with over 1,200 athletes and coaches and hundreds of volunteers.

Special Olympics Georgia first kicked off in 1970!

