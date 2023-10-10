Tell Me Something Good
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was life-flighted to UF Health Shands after being hit by a car while trying to get onto the bus on Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the girl was waiting for the school bus in a private driveway on 119th Place on the east side of U.S. Highway 41 in Jasper. The bus stopped on the highway adjacent to the driveway, deploying its stop signs and activating its flashing lights.

According to troopers, the 8-year-old began crossing the road when the mirror of an SUV struck her. The vehicle was driven by a 19-year-old man from Mayo.

The child was airlifted to UF Health Shands with critical injuries.

