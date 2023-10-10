Tell Me Something Good
30 dogs rescued from abusive situation in Levy County

Volunteers with the Williston Animal Group will care for the dogs before they are put up for...
Volunteers with the Williston Animal Group will care for the dogs before they are put up for adoption.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Thirty dogs in Levy County will be available for adoption, now that they’ve been saved from an abusive situation.

Several trucks dropped off the dogs at the Williston Animal Group around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Nonprofit officials said the dogs were taken from the Levy County Animal Shelter after a rescue from what’s being described as a hoarding situation.

The animals were anxious to get out of their crate.

“They’re very frightened, it’s a change for them,” said treasurer Theresa Ridinger.

Ridinger said the dogs will receive medical care.

“The next step is to get them into the veterinarian. We use the Veterinary Community Outreach Program in Gainesville through the University of Florida, so the dogs will be going there to be vetted unless they have more urgent issues, then they’ll go locally quicker,” she said.

Volunteers at the nonprofit care for 80 dogs already, but they’re taking in 30 more.

“The dogs were not in good condition,” said volunteer Christin Watts. “They were extremely dirty, smelly, some of them had relieved themselves as soon as they were able to get into crates. Scared, many of them were really scared.”

The group will care for the dogs before they are put up for adoption. They are also looking for volunteers to help care for the animals.

Updates will be shared on the Williston Animal Group’s Facebook page.

