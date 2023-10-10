Thomasville Humane Society juggles capacity concerns, animal care

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Over the course of the last 10 days, around 20 animals have been dropped off at the doorstep of the Thomasville Humane Society.

“They’re just in a box. It’s sad because I think if people knew we were a good resource to reach out to, that they would just wait until we’re open, and we would gladly have that conversation of what we can do for them instead of them abandoning them at the front door,” said Hillery Allan, Operations Director for Thomasville Humane Society.

Allen told WCTV there’s been an uptick in stray and homeless animals in Thomas County, along with more calls on a daily basis asking what to do when they see strays. Engagement director, Sidney Pfaff, said the Humane Society can take in animals from their owners, but they don’t have the authority to take in stray or homeless animals. When it comes to animals with no known owner, they become the responsibility of animal control.

Captain Chuck Mcdonald with Animal Control Services said the sheriff’s office assumed control over the animal control unit back in January. This is after the Thomasville Humane Society couldn’t reach an agreement for their contracts with the county. Captain McDonald said they are in the infant stages of getting the services started. He said the county is building a new kennel that he expects will be operational in July 2024. In the meantime, they have a temporary kennel that houses about 16 animals, but it’s currently at capacity.

“Bare with us. What we’re doing is the best we can do right now. I know it doesn’t seem like that to a lot of people. There is no quick solution for it. Once the shelter is built, that’ll take a little bit of the pressure off because we’ll have a bigger facility,” said Captain McDonald.

Allen said if you see a stray animal you should call animal control. If they can’t help, the Humane Society will do what they can to provide assistance, but abandoning the animals is not the answer.

“We are here to help. We are compassionate to your needs and to the animal’s needs, so that’s what we want to be here for. People shouldn’t be scared and we’re not judgmental,” said Allen.

If you would like to foster or adopt a pet, you can call (229) 228- 0613 or visit https://www.thomasvillehumane.org/

For animal control services, call (229) 225- 4151.

