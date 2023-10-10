Tell Me Something Good
What's Brewing - Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is set to take the Adderley Amphitheater stage at Cascades Park to celebrate the career of Tritt.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week.

Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is set to take the Adderley Amphitheater stage at Cascades Park to celebrate the career of Tritt.

For those interested in experiencing live southern rock-influenced country music, the concert is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $40.

For more information, visit theadderleyamphitheater.com.

