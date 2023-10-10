What’s Brewing - Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing this week.

Travis Tritt and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is set to take the Adderley Amphitheater stage at Cascades Park to celebrate the career of Tritt.

For those interested in experiencing live southern rock-influenced country music, the concert is scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $40.

For more information, visit theadderleyamphitheater.com.

