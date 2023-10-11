Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In

FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in...
FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press and JAKE BLEIBERG
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy has been convicted on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee who had a fight with the boy’s uncle, authorities said.

A jury found Oct. 5 that the boy engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the murder case over the May shooting of Matthew Davis, 32, according to the Johnson County sheriff’s and county attorney’s offices.

An attorney for the boy, whom authorities have not identified by name, did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment. His uncle, Angel Gomez, was also arrested after the shooting, and a separate case against him is pending.

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in the parking lot of the restaurant in Keene, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. He got the gun out of his uncle’s vehicle and opened fire after Davis confronted Gomez about his “disorderly conduct” outside the Sonic and the two men began to fight, police said.

Sentencing in the case is set for Thursday, and the boy could face anything from probation to 40 years in prison, said Amy Pardo of the county attorney’s office. She said she could not comment on what sentence prosecutors are seeking.

After the shooting, police said, Gomez and the boy fled the scene, but Gomez later returned and was arrested on a murder warrant. The boy was found and arrested in a nearby town.

Court records show Gomez was ultimately indicted on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.

The killing outside the Sonic came in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas that had focused attention on gun violence in the state.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Bill would require Florida businesses to accept cash
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges
Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Bryon Massey sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing

Latest News

A parade filled with music, dance, light, and prayer welcomes the new Torah to Chabad House FSU...
In the backdrop of war, Chabad House FSU dedicates new Torah with heavy hearts
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
Social media is awash in misinformation about Israel-Gaza war, but Musk’s X is the most egregious
FSU Chabad welcomes home torah against war backdrop
FSU Chabad welcomes home torah against war backdrop
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered