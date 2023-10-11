In the backdrop of war, Chabad House FSU dedicates new Torah with heavy hearts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Watching a war unfolding thousands of miles away with great concern, a Tallahassee Jewish community gathered Tuesday night for an already-scheduled ceremony that was supposed to be an uplifting milestone.

Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU burned to the ground in May 2022. The synagogue’s Torah scrolls were destroyed by the flames.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman said his congregation was determined to rebuild. That meant commissioning a new set of Torah scrolls.

On Tuesday, community leaders joined the congregation to dedicate the new Torah scrolls, complete with music, dance, and prayer.

Rabbi Oirechman opened the proceedings with a prayer for Israeli soldiers fighting against Hamas.

The Rabbi said he has family fighting on the front lines, but he was determined to move forward with the dedication to make sure light prevails.

“[It’s a] deep pain but I do not allow the pain to pernitrate because the only way to respond to darkness is with light,” he said.

“That’s what we did with the fire. We never for a moment thought back.”

They established a modular building to serve as a temporary home for the students who rely on Chabad for meals, community, and fellowship.

Students like Austin Gross say seeing the new Torah was a much-needed boost.

“It’s just really exciting to see a new Torah, a new generation,” he said. “It’s just exciting to see the new Torah, the new embodiment of Jewish life on campus here.”

Each Torah is handwritten and done so by a carefully trained scribe. This Torah was specifically crafted for Chabad House Tallahassee, written over the course of 12 months in New York.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.