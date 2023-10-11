FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat increasing for coastal severe storms Wednesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has declared a First Alert Weather day for Wednesday night due to the increasing possibility of severe weather along the coastal area of the Big Bend.

According to McCall, storms could start to arrive on our coastlines around 8 or 9 p.m. and last through the overnight hours. The main threats will be strong winds (some damaging), the isolated threat of a waterspout moving onshore, and flooding. One forecast model showed that portions of Taylor, Lafayette and Suwannee counties could see between 3 to 6 inches of rain by 10 a.m. Thursday.

Mike McCall showing forecasted rainfall totals through Thursday, Oct 12th at 10am. (WCTV)

The Storm Prediction Center placed coastal Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties under a “Slight Risk” (level 2/5) for severe weather this evening and into the overnight hours. The SPC also issued the “Slight Risk” for most of Taylor, Lafayette and Suwannee Counties.

Noaa and SPC storm outlook for October 11, 2023. Issued at 3:40 pm. (NOAA/SPC)

As for the rest of the WCTV Big Bend and South Georgia areas, those areas will likely see a rainy and windy evening and overnight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

