Florida explains why thousands of people were dropped from Medicaid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - More than a million people across the country lost Medicaid coverage so far this year, and about a quarter of those people live in Florida.

The state told a Senate committee Wednesday the cause of those drops are due to unwinding coverage after federal Covid-19 rules ended in April.

The number of people on Medicaid skyrocketed during the pandemic as more people lost their jobs during shutdowns. The federal government also prevented states from taking people off that coverage until this past April.

Since then, Florida dropped 250,000 people from coverage, about half of those are kids.

“We wanted to do a data-driven approach to redetermination. We wanted to make sure those who would be impacted least by this, we would do first,” Department of Children and Families Deputy Secretary Casey Penn said.

Penn told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services Wednesday the state usually does this every year.

But Florida Voices for Health advocate Acadia Jocob said people are falling through the cracks.

She shared the story of a family who lost their coverage for their child undergoing cancer treatments. She told senators it took journalists taking that story to the state for them to get their coverage back.

“He’s in two, two and a half years of cancer treatment. They could and should have known that as a complex medical condition. His treatment shouldn’t have been in question so early during redeterminations,” Jacob said.

Senators said they want to see every child have some type of health coverage. Sen. Gayle Harrell, (R) Stuart, said communication is key to making sure kids don’t fall through the cracks.

“The more partners you have in that the better. I like the outreach to communities. I love the idea that even in the pharmacy they’re going to put it on the bag when you get a prescription,” Harrell said.

It’s something Jacob said still needs work.

“I think really that’s the question. How do we increase communication, the efficiency which we’re doing to reach Florida families?” Jacob said.

DCF is asking the legislature for an extra $10 million to make some of those changes. Florida is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

