Game of the Week Preview: Madison County to host Suwannee in traditional Big Bend clash

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - They say that every dog has their day, but it’s hard to imagine the Suwannee Bulldogs thought they’d be waiting this long.

For the better part of 30 years Live Oak’s team failed to beat it’s arch-rival Madison County. The Cowboys had won 22 straight in the series and had not lost to their rivals from the east since 1995.

Until last October.

Suwannee would blow out its rival 36-7, ending the drought in emphatic fashion.

“[It’s big] just from the kid’s standpoint. The mental block you knock out,” said Bulldogs Head Coach of ending the almost 30 year drought. “Not that last year has anything to do with this Friday night but our kids believe. They know they can beat them but they also understand who Madison is, their tradition, their physicality. They’re playing very well.”

Very well indeed. After a transition season in 2022 under first year Head Coach Price Harris, the Cowboys look much more like the “Boot Hill Bullies” that have owned the Big Bend for over a decade. Madison matching Suwannee’s 6-0 start with a 4-1 record of its own and now reveling at the chance to play their old foe from the other side of the Suwannee River.

“You don’t have to use last year as motivation for Live Oak,” said Harris of the annual clash. “Live Oak is going to be a motivation in and of itself every year. It’s been a rivalry since I was in school and it’ll continue to be a rivalry for a long time.”

“I don’t think there ever needs to be any other motivation other than playing the green team across the river.”

Harris and Hall are both no strangers to the rivalry, now leading their respective Alma Maters into a contest of ultimate bragging rights.

But despite the pomp and circumstance both coaches know just what it takes to win a rivalry game...

Don’t give the other team a break.

“Madison County wins on Friday if we take care of the football, we don’t have any problems on special teams and get a little luck,” remarked Harris when asked what it would take to get the rivalry win.

“Their defense is really stingy,” said Hall when asked the same question. “It’s going to take all the possessions we can get but I believe if we win the turnover battle, we win the game.”

Kickoff between Suwannee and Madison County is set for 7:30 p.m. at Boot Hill Stadium.

