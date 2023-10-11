Liberty County remembers couple fatally electrocuted after Hurricane Michael

Bristol, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Michael left its mark on Liberty County in more ways than one.

Five months after the storm, Corey and Shana Crum’s lives were cut short. The two died while cleaning up the high school baseball field. On the five-year mark of Hurricane Michael, Liberty County High Assistant Principal Tim Davis spoke with WCTV about the legacy the Crums left.

The Crums only spent about a year and a half in Liberty County, but he said in that time, they became an integral part of the community.

“Even though they were with us for such a short period of time, they made an impact and a lifelong impact as if they were live lifelong residents here of Liberty County,” Davis said. “They loved us, and we love them.”

Scoreboard memorializing Corey and Shana Crum (WCTV)

In 2018, Davis coached high school baseball along with Corey Crum. The two spent many hours together on the field, doing everything from cutting grass to setting the bases.

“He spent more time out here than anyone that I ever knew,” Davis said. “Anytime there was a player that wanted extra ground balls, extra pitches thrown to him in the cage, Corey was here.”

Davis recalled how Corey was able to form a strong bond with the players he coached.

“He was able to talk to the boys in a way that I wasn’t,” Davis said. “It was just how the boys looked up to him, almost like he was bigger, greater than life.”

Crum’s life ended on the field. Five months after Hurricane Michael destroyed the baseball scoreboard, Crum tried to fix it. He was using a boom truck and it touched a power line. Crum was electrocuted. His wife Shana ran to help him, and she was electrocuted and killed, too. Then, their son Chase, who was 14 at the time, tried to help. He was electrocuted but survived.

“I got a call ... letting me know that there had been a horrible accident at the baseball field and that I needed to get over there immediately, so I dropped everything and headed over there,” Davis said. “It was a nightmare. It didn’t seem real.”

More than four years later, the memories made on the field — some good, some bad and some too horrible to imagine — stick with Davis.

“I don’t think his memory or Shana’s memory will ever, ever go away,” Davis said. “They loved us, and we love them. And it was just a match made in heaven, it really was.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.