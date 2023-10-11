New Walmart dairy facility in Valdosta expected to boost local Ag industry

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that multinational retailer Walmart will establish a new food processing facility in Valdosta.

The dairy facility will create almost 400 new jobs and $350 million in investment in Lowndes County. “We’re excited that Walmart will soon tap into Georgia’s No. 1 industry and open new opportunities for farmers in the Lowndes County area. Congratulations to all those on the local and state level whose hard work made this announcement possible. We look forward to many years of success as this project further strengthens our thriving agriculture industry.” says Gov. Kemp.

The Valdosta dairy facility will provide high-quality milk throughout Georgia and neighboring states, serving more than 750 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in the region. Walmart’s new facility will be located on Inner Perimeter Road in Valdosta.

The facility will create fresh dairy products using ingredients sourced from local farmers. Operations are expected to begin in late 2025. Walmart will be hiring for positions in production, engineering, quality, food safety, warehouse operations, maintenance, drivers, and more.

“We’re thrilled to open this new dairy facility in Valdosta, Georgia, as we continue to make strides to increase surety of supply for our customers grocery essentials,” says Bruce Heckman, Vice President of Manufacturing at Walmart.

“This new, state-of-the-art facility will not only bring jobs and opportunity to the Valdosta area, it will enable our dairy farmers to produce more goods from start to finish right here in Georgia – sending a larger share of the retail dollar back to the family farm and giving Georgia consumers access to the freshest dairy products possible.” says Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

“We are proud that Walmart has selected Valdosta as the home of its new food production facility. This project demonstrates the economic strength of Valdosta and Lowndes County, and it will provide tremendous job opportunities for our community and the entire South Georgia region.” says Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.

“This exciting opportunity will not only bring new jobs and investment to our community, but it will also stimulate growth and innovation throughout the region. We look forward to partnering with this dynamic company to build a better future for all who call Lowndes County home.” says Chairman Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.

Georgia Milk Producers reports that Georgia ranked as the top milk producing state in the Southeast in 2022, with the dairy industry contributing close to $2.5 billion to Georgia’s economy.

