Quincy City Commissioners vote not to consider removing Mayor from office

By Staci Inez
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
QUINCY, Fla. - Quincy City Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday against a discussion to consider removing Mayor Freida Bass-Prieto from office.

Commissioner Robin Wood originally put the motion for consideration on the table at the last meeting, and it passed 3-2.

After intense discussion from residents and board members, Commissioner Ronte Harris made a new motion to no longer consider removing the mayor from office. Commissioner Beverly Nash voted against that motion; however, Commissioner Wood changed her mind.

“The reason I brought the motion up two weeks ago - it was about just really letting them hear my voice, said Wood. “We are one commission, and I wanted us to work this out in the right way.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Wood cited a lack of respect from the mayor, along with governing protocols not being followed.

“We do have problems that we need to solve,” said Wood. “We have to work together. We have to manage decorum. We have to be civil to one another.”

Nearly 20 residents attended the meeting to listen or voice their concerns as to why the discussion of removing the mayor was on the table.

“What is a legitimate reason?” one resident asked.

Another resident called on Mayor Pro-Tem Angela Sapp. “I would also ask my commissioner to vote ‘no’ on this ridiculous measure”

One resident accused Commissioner Wood of being racist toward Mayor Bass-Prieto, saying “because she’s the only white on the board.”

Commissioner Wood responded to that accusation during the meeting, saying racism is not in her character nor was it part of the problem.

Tuesday’s 4-1 vote means the consideration of removing the mayor will not go forward.

