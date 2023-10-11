Tell Me Something Good
Rain and storms expected this evening and overnight

Rainy over the next 24 hours.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A non tropical low will continue to pump moisture into the area today. Mostly cloudy skies much of the day with rain developing in the afternoon.

Rain and storms will be heaviest overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Rain totals likely 2 to 4 inches which will lead to some localized flooding. The highest impacts look to be around the southeast Big Bend and along the coast. Also a low (but non zero risk) for severe storms along the coast.

Outside of storms, winds will be breezy at 15 to 25 mph, gusts near 30 mph this evening and into the overnight.

Rain will wrap up tomorrow morning, it looks like Thursday will end up mostly dry after morning rain showers exit. Remaining cloudy and muggy.

Friday will have a chance of storms as another disturbance moves toward the area. Until the front clears the area I will keep rain chances at or near 50%.

Saturday morning there may be a few showers with clouds, becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Highs warm in the 80s.

By the way, Tropical Storm Sean has developed and is now the 19th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Cooler and drier Sunday and beyond! Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

