Regulators: Florida’s property insurance marking ‘improving’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Property insurance rates in Florida continue to skyrocket, and state lawmakers are trying to fix that.

Tuesday, insurance regulators told the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee there are signs things are improving, but it takes time for homeowners to see that change.

“There’s no quick lever solution to immediately lower rates. There may be some things to tinker with around the edges that will create some relief,” Michael Yaworsky, Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner, said.

Yaworsky said that reforms they approved during a special session last year are starting to take hold.

“It’s going to take time for any positive indicator to reach the consumer. That’s the timing of the system to rate making, understanding data,” Yaworsky said.

One of those signs is new insurance companies coming to Florida, which is something that hasn’t happened for a few years. They are taking thousands of policies from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.

But its CEO Tim Cerio said it’s too hard to know just how long these improvements will last.

“You’re trying to forecast economic behavior. We don’t know what the reinsurers are going to do, we’ve heard encouraging signs. We don’t know what the weather is going to do,” Cerio said.

For many like Bruce Newcomer, these changes are too little too late. He told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau in September that he dropped his insurance just a month before Hurricane Idalia damaged his Madison home.

“We debated it and it was like, ‘Well, we have to eat,’ and bills and all that stuff,” Newcomer said.

The state encourages people to shop around for insurance. But Senator Debbie Mayfield, (R) Melbourne, said that direction is a problem.

“I can tell you, it’s been shopped, and you can’t find it,” Mayfield said.

But Senator Bobby Powell, (D) West Palm Beach, said there’s one option that should be considered to provide more relief now.

“One of those amendments was run by me which was to cap the rates at an increase of 5%,” Powell said.

The committee asked the state to bring recommendations to consider during the upcoming session. The state legislature will begin its next session on January 9.

