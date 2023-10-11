Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lincoln’s Ashlyn Koerner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - District tournaments begin next week for high school volleyball teams in the state of Florida. Lincoln senior Ashlyn Koerner helped lead the Trojans to the regional semifinals last season, and in her final go round, she’s looking for more.

“When times are tough, we can just look at her and know we’re in the right hands,” said Lincoln head coach Taylor Zornes.

A constant on the court since her freshman season, Koerner’s looking to make her final season, her best one yet.

“We talked about what we wanted, and we want to finish on a high note, and hopefully go further than last year. This being our last year, we want to go out strong and happy with how we finish.”

And she’ll be a big part of that.

“She’s our setter,” said Zornes. “She’s one of the foundational pieces of our team.”

Atop the books when it comes to the Trojans stats, her hard work has earned her a scholarship to play at Embry Riddle.

“I didn’t start volleyball until 7th grade, so I started kind of late compared to other people, but since I came here and saw other people go far, I thought I want to do that too,” she said.

“To see not only her get that opportunity in volleyball and academics, but to see she did it and she worked so hard at her recruiting, to see that come to life, that’s been really neat,” said Zornes.

Koerner shows that same dedication in the classroom. As a dual enrolled student, she’s ranked tenth in her class, and has a 4.54 GPA.

“To see someone so young be able to prioritize all the important things, it’s been really neat to see,” said Zornes.

“In the morning I wake up, get all my TCC stuff done, come to school, do all my work there,” said Koerner. “We all do our homework at lunch, we just get it out of the way, so at volleyball we don’t have to worry about it.”

Getting the job done, and taking that same mindset into the postseason.

“Now being a senior, I realize what they were saying last year. That was it for them. It’s it for us. Just going far and having fun while we’re doing it.

With Koerner, leading the way. Koerner said she wants to study Aerospace Physiology, with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.

