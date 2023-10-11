Something Good - ‘Sewing Seeds of Kindness’ church group makes quilts for foster kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Delorise Asbell sent this photo in showing the ladies at East Side Baptist Church in Thomasville.

The group is called ‘Sewing Seeds of Kindness.’ They’ve gifted 26 quilts and blankets so far. They also make bags to go with the quilts!

