South Georgia Medical Center to host free hernia screening event

By Ty Grant
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to host a free hernia screening event for the community on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the main lobby.

The event aims to raise awareness and showcase the advanced robotic surgical technology available at SGMC.

Hernias are a common medical condition which is a defect in the abdominal wall in which an organ can protrude causing a potentially life-threatening condition. They can occur gradually with age or result from an injury, surgery, or birth disorder. Approximately 25 percent of men will develop a hernia in their lifetime.

According to general surgeon Howard Bowers, MD, “If you suspect you have a hernia, it’s important to have it examined by a physician. Hernias don’t resolve on their own and many will need surgical repair. Fortunately, most can be repaired with robotic surgery, which reduces recovery time, pain, and potential complications.”

SGMC offers da Vinci robotic surgery for eligible patients. The surgical system will be on-site for demonstrations throughout the event, and attendees will hear a presentation from Dr. Bowers.

For more information and to register, visit sgmc.org/hernia.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

