Still no deal reached in local firefighter union contract negotiations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee made a counter proposal to the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters union in a bargaining session Tuesday.

The city did not move on a one-year contract has been in negotiations since March, but they put a three-year option on the table.

Tallahassee Professional Firefighters President Joey Davis said the union countered the proposal and now it’s up to the city to make calculations with the numbers the union proposed.

Davis said members want a deal to be reached soon because they are going through a hiring process right now and more people are slated to retire next year. He said higher pay and more affordable benefits are key points when it comes to employee recruitment and retention and is all the more reason a deal needs to be reached soon.

“We have to have some movement in order to keep good fire fighters here. The longer we go into the process, the longer fire fighters are going without raises. We’re a little on edge that the longer we go, the city is saving money off the backs of fire fighters,” Davis said.

The next bargaining session is set for October 19.

