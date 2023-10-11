Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, striking one pedestrian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Southbound lanes on Blair Stone Road at Old St. Augustine Road are currently closed due to a traffic crash occurring Wednesday morning, involving a pedestrian, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says they are currently working the traffic crash that involved a vehicle and a juvenile male pedestrian in the 2700 block of Blaire Stone Road.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to TPD.

TPD urges motorists to avoid the area.

This story will be update as more details are received.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.