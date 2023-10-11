Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, striking one pedestrian

TPD says southbound lanes on Blair Stone Road are currently closed
Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Southbound lanes on Blair Stone Road at Old St. Augustine Road are currently closed due to a traffic crash occurring Wednesday morning, involving a pedestrian, according to Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says they are currently working the traffic crash that involved a vehicle and a juvenile male pedestrian in the 2700 block of Blaire Stone Road.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and has been taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to TPD.

TPD urges motorists to avoid the area.

This story will be update as more details are received.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Bill would require Florida businesses to accept cash
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges
Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Bryon Massey sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing
Days after a judge dismissed aggravated manslaughter charges against Tia Washington, the State...
Case Closed: State will not pursue appeal, new charges in toddler’s hot car death

Latest News

A parade filled with music, dance, light, and prayer welcomes the new Torah to Chabad House FSU...
In the backdrop of war, Chabad House FSU dedicates new Torah with heavy hearts
Something Good - 'Sewing Seeds of Kindness' church group makes quilts for foster kids
Something Good - ‘Sewing Seeds of Kindness’ church group makes quilts for foster kids
Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Transportation to illuminate the...
DeSantis calls for sanctions against Iran
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges