Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Bus Stop Sign (GFX)
SUV hits 8-year-old girl trying to get on a school bus in Florida
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Bill would require Florida businesses to accept cash
Marsha Ervin holds up her voter registration card while Ben Crump speaks in her defense during...
Ben Crump joins legal team of 69-year-old Tallahassee woman facing voter fraud charges
Traffic Crash
Tallahassee PD: Traffic crash occurs on Blair Stone Road, killing one 13-year-old pedestrian
Massey was sentenced to life in prison during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Bryon Massey sentenced to life in prison for deadly stabbing

Latest News

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the...
Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Illinois with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack